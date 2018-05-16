Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on May 29, 2018, with a payment date of June 18, 2018.

About The IHC Group

