Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
- May 2018 Monthly Dividend of $0.09 Per Share
- RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2018
- Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 19, 2018
VERO BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2018. The dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid June 8, 2018 to holders of record on May 31, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2018. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after its Board meeting on June 19, 2018.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of May 16, 2018, the Company had 52,160,408 shares outstanding. At March 31, 2018, the Company had 53,072,169 shares outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2018 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herin is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based on information that the Company believes in accurate.
- RMBS Valuation Characteristics
- RMBS Assets by Agency
- Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results
- Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
- RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
|MBS Valuation Characteristics
|Asset Category
|Current
Face
|Fair Value
|Percentage
of Portfolio
|Current
Price
|Weighted
Average
Coupon
|Weighted
Average
Maturity
|Realized
1-Month
CPR
April 2018
(Reported
in May)
|Realized
3-Month
CPR
February
- April
2018
CPR
|Hybrid/ARM
|<3yr reset
|$
|1,638
|$
|1,728
|0.05
|%
|105.52
|3.95
|%
|202
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|3yr-5yr reset
|18,211
|18,125
|0.49
|%
|99.53
|2.71
|%
|294
|34.15
|%
|20.56
|%
|5yr-7yr reset
|8,292
|8,103
|0.22
|%
|97.72
|2.33
|%
|303
|0.86
|%
|0.80
|%
|Total Hybrid/ARM
|28,141
|27,956
|0.76
|%
|99.35
|2.68
|%
|291
|22.35
|%
|13.54
|%
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|Fixed Rate CMO
|150,000
|155,693
|4.21
|%
|103.80
|4.50
|%
|291
|3.61
|%
|n/a
|Fixed Rate CMO Total
|150,000
|155,693
|4.21
|%
|103.80
|4.50
|%
|291
|3.61
|%
|n/a
|Fixed Rate 15yr 3.5
|3,316
|3,366
|0.09
|%
|101.52
|3.50
|%
|126
|44.63
|%
|18.05
|%
|Fixed Rate 15yr 4.0
|336,428
|348,453
|9.42
|%
|103.57
|4.00
|%
|180
|4.83
|%
|n/a
|Fixed Rate 15yr Total
|339,744
|351,819
|9.51
|%
|103.55
|3.99
|%
|179
|5.35
|%
|18.05
|%
|Fixed Rate 20yr 4.0
|386,028
|397,881
|10.76
|%
|103.07
|4.00
|%
|234
|7.26
|%
|5.30
|%
|Fixed Rate 20yr Total
|386,028
|397,881
|10.76
|%
|103.07
|4.00
|%
|234
|7.26
|%
|5.30
|%
|Fixed Rate 30yr 4.0
|772,115
|791,006
|21.38
|%
|102.45
|4.00
|%
|234
|5.12
|%
|4.28
|%
|Fixed Rate 30yr 4.5
|1,717,557
|1,805,700
|48.81
|%
|105.13
|4.50
|%
|350
|10.35
|%
|9.15
|%
|Fixed Rate 30yr 5.0
|20,810
|22,346
|0.60
|%
|107.38
|5.00
|%
|348
|23.50
|%
|11.71
|%
|Fixed Rate 30yr Total
|2,510,482
|2,619,052
|70.80
|%
|104.32
|4.35
|%
|350
|8.85
|%
|7.68
|%
|Total Fixed Rate RMBS
|3,386,254
|3,524,445
|95.28
|%
|104.08
|4.28
|%
|317
|8.23
|%
|7.37
|%
|Structured RMBS
|Interest-Only Securities
|777,038
|119,783
|3.24
|%
|15.42
|3.83
|%
|282
|11.50
|%
|12.03
|%
|Inverse Interest-Only Securities
|253,105
|26,944
|0.73
|%
|10.65
|3.76
|%
|311
|11.74
|%
|10.83
|%
|Total Structured RMBS
|1,030,144
|146,727
|3.97
|%
|14.24
|3.82
|%
|287
|11.56
|%
|10.94
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|4,444,538
|3,699,128
|100.00
|%
|4.26
|%
|320
|9.12
|%
|8.49
|%
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value(1)
|Portfolio
|Asset Category
|Value(1)
|Portfolio
|As of April 30, 2018
|As of April 30, 2018
|Fannie Mae
|$
|2,262,184
|61.2
|%
|Whole Pool Assets
|$
|2,757,932
|74.6
|%
|Freddie Mac
|1,431,252
|38.7
|%
|Non-Whole Pool Assets
|941,196
|25.4
|%
|Ginnie Mae
|5,692
|0.1
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|3,699,128
|100.0
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|3,699,128
|100.0
|%
(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $141.8 million purchased in April 2018, which settle in May 2018, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $130.3 million sold in April 2018, which settle in May 2018.
|Borrowings By Counterparty
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|% of
|Average
|Total
|Total
|Maturity
|Longest
|As of April 30, 2018
|Borrowings(1)
|Debt
|in Days
|Maturity
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|$
|462,204
|13.3
|%
|75
|8/10/2018
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|390,061
|11.3
|%
|43
|8/10/2018
|RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|268,045
|7.7
|%
|20
|5/30/2018
|Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
|231,621
|6.7
|%
|14
|5/14/2018
|Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|215,375
|6.2
|%
|16
|5/18/2018
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|193,199
|5.6
|%
|15
|5/15/2018
|ING Financial Markets LLC
|185,394
|5.4
|%
|10
|5/11/2018
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
|170,768
|4.9
|%
|24
|7/23/2018
|Guggenheim Securities, LLC
|159,372
|4.6
|%
|43
|6/13/2018
|ICBC Financial Services LLC
|144,374
|4.2
|%
|25
|5/25/2018
|Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|130,319
|3.8
|%
|30
|6/18/2018
|KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, L.P
|121,337
|3.5
|%
|46
|8/14/2018
|South Street Securities, LLC
|121,227
|3.5
|%
|29
|5/31/2018
|Natixis, New York Branch
|97,706
|2.8
|%
|17
|5/25/2018
|FHLB-Cincinnati
|90,730
|2.6
|%
|1
|5/1/2018
|ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
|81,553
|2.4
|%
|18
|5/23/2018
|ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|72,270
|2.1
|%
|77
|7/16/2018
|Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
|68,283
|2.0
|%
|28
|7/26/2018
|Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|67,298
|1.9
|%
|9
|5/11/2018
|Goldman, Sachs & Co
|58,845
|1.7
|%
|11
|5/11/2018
|Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
|39,853
|1.2
|%
|14
|5/14/2018
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
|39,575
|1.1
|%
|23
|5/30/2018
|ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|38,129
|1.1
|%
|7
|5/7/2018
|J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
|18,058
|0.5
|%
|14
|5/14/2018
|Total Borrowings
|$
|3,465,596
|100.0
|%
|32
|8/14/2018
(1) In April 2018, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $141.8 million, which settle in May 2018 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above. In addition, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $130.3 million, which settle in May 2018 that collateralize approximately $132.4 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.
|RMBS Risk Measures
|($ in thousands)
|Mortgage Assets
|Weighted
|Average
|Weighted
|Weighted
|Modeled
|Modeled
|Months
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Interest
|To Next
|Lifetime
|Periodic
|Rate
|Rate
|Fair
|Coupon Reset
|Cap
|Cap Per Year
|Sensitivity
|Sensitivity
|Asset Category
|Value
|(if applicable)
|(if applicable)
|(if applicable)
|(-50 BPS)(1)
|(+50 BPS)(1)
|As of April 30, 2018
|Adjustable Rate RMBS
|$
|1,728
|2
|10.05
|%
|2.00
|%
|$
|6
|$
|(5
|)
|Hybrid Adjustable Rate RMBS
|26,228
|56
|7.59
|%
|2.00
|%
|382
|(398
|)
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|3,524,445
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|71,439
|(86,636
|)
|Fixed Rate CMO
|155,693
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|705
|(2,071
|)
|Total Pass-through RMBS
|3,552,401
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|72,532
|(89,110
|)
|Interest-Only Securities
|119,783
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|(13,624
|)
|9,039
|Inverse Interest-Only Securities
|26,944
|1
|5.31
|%
|n/a
|3,036
|(3,597
|)
|Structured RMBS
|146,727
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|(10,588
|)
|5,443
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|3,699,128
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|$
|61,945
|$
|(83,667
|)
|Funding Hedges
|Modeled
|Modeled
|Interest
|Interest
|Average
|Hedge
|Rate
|Rate
|Notional
|Period
|Sensitivity
|Sensitivity
|Balance(2)
|End Date
|(-50 BPS)(1)
|(+50 BPS)(1)
|Eurodollar Futures Contracts - Short Positions
|$
|1,454,545
|Dec-20
|$
|(20,000
|)
|$
|20,000
|Treasury Futures Contracts - Short Positions
|165,000
|Jun-18
|(4,097
|)
|4,574
|Payer Swaps
|1,010,000
|Aug-22
|(11,933
|)
|11,933
|Payer Swaption
|750,000
|Aug-28
|(9,562
|)
|20,584
|Receiver Swaption
|100,000
|Feb-24
|1,251
|(443
|)
|TBA Short Positions
|400,000
|Jun-18
|(12,430
|)
|13,966
|Total Hedges
|(56,771
|)
|70,614
|Grand Total
|$
|5,173
|$
|(13,053
|)
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.5 at April 30, 2018. The notional contract value of the short position was $187.3 million.
