Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced today that data will be presented from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 study investigating SD-101, Dynavax's intratumoral TLR9 agonist, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy developed by Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). Data on patients with advanced melanoma who are naïve to anti-PD-1 therapy is the subject of a poster presentation and will be highlighted in a poster discussion session at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held June 1-5, 2018 in Chicago, IL.

The abstract for the poster titled "Phase 1b/2, open label, multicenter, study of the combination of SD-101 and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma who are naïve to anti-PD1 therapy" has been posted on the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting website, here. The abstract summarizes efficacy data on 25 patients that were available at the time of abstract submission in early February and shows an overall response rate (ORR) of 60%. The combination reported low rates of Grade 3-4 treatment-related adverse events and no evidence of an increased rate of immune-related adverse events. The poster at ASCO in June will present efficacy data from over 50 patients comparing two doses of SD-101, 2mg in 1-4 lesions versus 8mg in a single lesion.

The details of the poster presentation and discussion session are as follows:

Phase 1b/2, open label, multicenter, study of the combination of SD-101 and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma who are naïve to anti-PD-1 therapy

Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers Abstract: 9513 Poster Board: 340 Poster Session Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15 PM - 4:45 PM CDT Poster Session Location: McCormick Place South, Hall A, Advanced Disease Poster Section Discussion Session Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 4:45 PM - 6:00 PM CDT Discussion Session Location: McCormick Place Lakeside Center, Level 4 - E451

About MEL-01 (KEYNOTE-184)

The dose-escalation and expansion study of SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA includes patients with histologically or cytologically confirmed unresectable Stage IIIC/IV melanoma. The primary endpoints of the trial are safety and preliminary efficacy of intratumoral SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA. In addition, biomarkers are being evaluated.

About SD-101

SD-101, the Company's lead clinical candidate, is a proprietary, second-generation, Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist CpG-C class oligodeoxynucleotide. Dynavax is evaluating this intratumoral TLR9 agonist in several clinical studies to assess its safety and activity, including a Phase 2 study in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with advanced melanoma and in patients with head and neck squamous cell cancer, in a clinical collaboration with Merck. Dynavax maintains all commercial rights to SD-101.

Dynavax is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the United States. Dynavax's lead immunotherapy product, SD-101, is an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 studies and its second cancer immunotherapeutic, DV281, is in Phase 1 development.

