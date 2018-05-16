TESARO Announces Presentations of Abstracts at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Investor briefing to be webcast from Chicago on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 6:15PM CT

WALTHAM, Mass., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the presentation of five ZEJULA® (niraparib) abstracts, including two oral presentations, at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held June 1 to June 5, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois. In addition, TESARO will webcast an investor and analyst briefing on Monday, June 4 at 6:15PM local time in conjunction with the ASCO Annual Meeting.

"TESARO has a targeted clinical development program to assess ZEJULA monotherapy activity in the front-line ovarian cancer setting and in combination with bevacizumab or anti-PD-1 in ovarian, breast and lung cancer," said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO. "At this year's ASCO Annual Meeting, we look forward to oral presentations of results from the TOPACIO trial of niraparib plus anti-PD-1 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer or recurrent ovarian cancer, and a poster presentation of data from the QUADRA trial, which evaluated niraparib as a treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer."

Please plan to visit TESARO at Booth #10123 to learn more about ZEJULA, TSR-042 (anti-PD-1 antibody), TSR-022 (anti-TIM-3 antibody), and TSR-033 (anti-LAG-3 antibody).

Presentation Details:

Sunday, June 3, 2018, 9:45AM to 11:15AM

TOPACIO/Keynote-162 (NCT02657889): A phase 1/2 study of niraparib + pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with advanced triple-negative breast cancer or recurrent ovarian cancer (ROC): results from ROC cohort.

Oral Presentation; Abstract #106, 10:21AM, Location: Hall D1

Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15PM to 4:45PM

Cost-effectiveness of niraparib versus routine surveillance, olaparib, and rucaparib for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with ovarian cancer in the United States.

Poster Presentation; Abstract #5559, Poster Board #286, Location: Hall A

Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15PM to 4:45PM

OVARIO: The phase 2, single-arm, open-label study of maintenance therapy with niraparib + bevacizumab in patients with advanced ovarian cancer following response on frontline platinum- based chemotherapy.

Poster Presentation; Abstract #TPS5606, Poster Board #330a, Location: Hall A

Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15PM to 4:45PM

QUADRA: A phase 2, open-label, single-arm study to evaluate niraparib in patients (pts) with relapsed ovarian cancer (ROC) who have received > 3 prior chemotherapy regimens.

Poster Presentation: Abstract #5514, Poster Board #241 Location: Hall A

Poster Discussion: Monday, June 4, 4:45PM – 6:00PM; Location: S100bc

Monday, June 4, 2018, 3:00PM to 4:30PM

TOPACIO/Keynote-162: Niraparib + pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with metastatic triple- negative breast cancer (TNBC), a phase 2 trial.

Oral Presentation; Abstract #1011, 3:36PM, Location: Hall D2

Investor Briefing and Webcast

TESARO will host an investor and analyst briefing in Chicago on Saturday, June 3 at 6:15 PM local time in conjunction with the ASCO Annual Meeting. A reception will begin at 6:00 PM CT, preceding the presentation. During this briefing, TESARO management will provide a business overview and pipeline update and will answer questions from investors and analysts. This event will be webcast live and archived for 30 days, and may be accessed from the TESARO Investor Events and Presentations webpage at www.tesarobio.com.

The TOPACIO trial is being conducted in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., which is providing support for the trial.

