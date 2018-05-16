iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas Introduces Success Academy

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas (iSVA), a ResponsiveEd School, is proud to announce the launch of Success Academy. The new intensive academic support program is designed for students who need additional assistance in order to achieve graduation through the existing online platform.

iSVA is a web-based, tuition-free public school that offers a state accredited curriculum and degree plan for third through 12th-grade students. Success Academy is an extension of the online model that provides extra support for test preparation, credit-recovery, homework assistance and tutoring.

"In addition to the online resources available through Success Academy, students have access to in-person tutorial support from our growing network of success centers," says Senior Vice President of Virtual Education Lonnie Morgan. "There are currently centers located in Arlington and San-Antonio, with new centers opening in the future."

Beyond the virtual tools and face-to-face options, students can also call the homework helpline for support during non-school hours. Success Academy is designed to provide a variety of tools to online learners that are not available with most virtual education platforms.

We invite you to further explore the program, view the curriculum or enroll your student today at ischoolvirtual.com. Aimed at providing students with an excellent education, we believe we can help all children achieve their full academic potential.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

