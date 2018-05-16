Cameco Announces Election of Directors
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has announced the election of 10 board members at its annual meeting held on May 16, 2018.
Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, John Clappison, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Anne McLellan. (Voting results are available below)
As announced in February, Ian Bruce will succeed Neil McMillan as chair of Cameco's board of directors. McMillan retired from the board after five years as chair and 16 years as a Cameco director.
"We thank Neil for his many contributions to Cameco and to our team," said Bruce. "I look forward to the work we have ahead and the many opportunities we see for the company."
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Ian Bruce
|117,893,795
|96.34
|%
|4,475,873
|3.66
|%
|Daniel Camus
|117,873,480
|96.33
|%
|4,496,188
|3.67
|%
|John Clappison
|120,565,491
|98.53
|%
|1,804,177
|1.47
|%
|Donald Deranger
|121,640,676
|99.40
|%
|728,992
|0.60
|%
|Catherine Gignac
|121,584,529
|99.36
|%
|785,139
|0.64
|%
|Tim Gitzel
|121,666,938
|99.43
|%
|702,730
|0.57
|%
|Jim Gowans
|121,519,837
|99.31
|%
|849,831
|0.69
|%
|Kathryn Jackson
|117,970,738
|96.41
|%
|4,398,930
|3.59
|%
|Don Kayne
|114,645,004
|93.69
|%
|7,724,664
|6.31
|%
|Anne McLellan
|117,366,458
|95.91
|%
|5,003,210
|4.09
|%
Profile
Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two Candu fuel manufacturers in Canada. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
|Investor inquiries:
|Rachelle Girard
|306-956-6403
|Media inquiries:
|Carey Hyndman
|306-956-6317