Cameco Announces Election of Directors

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has announced the election of 10 board members at its annual meeting held on May 16, 2018.



Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, John Clappison, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Anne McLellan. (Voting results are available below)

As announced in February, Ian Bruce will succeed Neil McMillan as chair of Cameco's board of directors. McMillan retired from the board after five years as chair and 16 years as a Cameco director.

"We thank Neil for his many contributions to Cameco and to our team," said Bruce. "I look forward to the work we have ahead and the many opportunities we see for the company."

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Votes Withheld Ian Bruce 117,893,795 96.34 % 4,475,873 3.66 % Daniel Camus 117,873,480 96.33 % 4,496,188 3.67 % John Clappison 120,565,491 98.53 % 1,804,177 1.47 % Donald Deranger 121,640,676 99.40 % 728,992 0.60 % Catherine Gignac 121,584,529 99.36 % 785,139 0.64 % Tim Gitzel 121,666,938 99.43 % 702,730 0.57 % Jim Gowans 121,519,837 99.31 % 849,831 0.69 % Kathryn Jackson 117,970,738 96.41 % 4,398,930 3.59 % Don Kayne 114,645,004 93.69 % 7,724,664 6.31 % Anne McLellan 117,366,458 95.91 % 5,003,210 4.09 %





Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two Candu fuel manufacturers in Canada. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.