Agios to Present New Clinical Data from its IDH Programs at ASCO

– Updated Data From Ivosidenib Phase 1 Expansion in IDH1m R/R AML and the First Data from the AG-881 Phase 1 Study in IDHm Glioma to be Highlighted in Oral Presentations –



– New Data From Fully Enrolled Ivosidenib Arm of the Phase 1/2 Combination Trial of Enasidenib or Ivosidenib with VIDAZA® in Newly Diagnosed AML to be Featured in Poster Presentation –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that new data from its isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) programs will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held June 1-5, 2018 in Chicago.

In total, five abstracts led by Agios describing new data from the company's IDH programs have been accepted for presentation at ASCO, as well as one abstract led by Celgene Corporation. IDHIFA® (enasidenib) is being commercialized in collaboration with Celgene.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the ASCO conference website: http://abstracts.asco.org/.

Oral presentations by Agios:

Title: Phase 1 Study of AG-881, an Inhibitor of Mutant IDH1/IDH2, in Patients with Advanced IDH-mutant Solid Tumors, Including Glioma

Date & Time: Friday, June 1, 2018 from 3:09-3:21 p.m. CT

Oral Abstract Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Abstract: 2002

Location: S102

Presenter: Ingo K. Mellinghoff, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Title: Ivosidenib (IVO; AG-120) in Mutant IDH1 Relapsed/Refractory AML: Results of a Phase 1 Study

Date & Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 3:00-3:12 p.m. CT

Oral Abstract Session: Hematologic Malignancies – Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Abstract: 7000

Location: E450

Presenter: Daniel Aaron Pollyea, M.D., M.S., University of Colorado School of Medicine

This abstract has been selected as part of the "Best of ASCO" program to be presented in cities across the country. "Best of ASCO" features the top abstracts, highlighting the most cutting-edge science and education from the annual meeting.

Poster presentations by Agios and/or Celgene:

Title: Mutant IDH (mIDH) Inhibitors, Ivosidenib or Enasidenib, with Azacitidine (AZA) in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Poster Session Date & Time: Monday, June 4, 2018 from 8:00-11:30 a.m. CT

Poster Session: Hematologic Malignancies – Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Abstract: 7042

Poster Board: 102

Poster Location: Hall A

Author: Courtney Denton DiNardo, M.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Title: AGILE: A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study of Ivosidenib in Combination with Azacitidine in Adult Patients with Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia with an IDH1 Mutation

Poster Session Date & Time: Monday, June 4, 2018 from 8:00-11:30 a.m. CT

Poster Session: Hematologic Malignancies – Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Abstract: TPS7074

Poster Board: 133b

Poster Location: Hall A

Author: Eytan Stein, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Title: Pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) of Ivosidenib in Patients with IDH1-mutant Advanced Solid Tumors from a Phase 1 Study

Poster Session Date & Time: Monday, June 4, 2018 from 8:00-11:30 a.m. CT

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

Abstract: 2577

Poster Board: 403

Poster Location: Hall A

Author: Bin Fan, Ph.D., Agios Pharmaceuticals

Title: Clinical pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) of Ivosidenib in Patients with IDH1-mutant Advanced Hematologic Malignancies from a Phase 1 Study

Poster Session Date & Time: Monday, June 4, 2018 from 8:00-11:30 a.m. CT

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

Abstract: 2581

Poster Board: 407

Poster Location: Hall A

Author: David Dai, Ph.D., Agios Pharmaceuticals

