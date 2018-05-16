MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23

ATCHISON, Kan., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP (NASDAQ:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches will hold its 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time) at the Atchison Event Center, Atchison, Kan.



Interested individuals may listen live to the annual meeting and view a simultaneous presentation via a link on MGP's investor relations website, ir.mgpingredients.com. Upon completion of the live webcast, a replay of the event will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

The meeting will include a welcome and comments from MGP Board Chairman, Karen Seaberg, followed by consideration and voting of all proposals presented in MGP's 2018 proxy statement. Following the proceedings, a management report will be presented by Gus Griffin, President and CEO.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

