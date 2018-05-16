Clearside Biomedical to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat back-of-the-eye diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Daniel H. White, will present at the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company's website at www.clearsidebio.com under the "Events & Presentations" tab in the "Investor Relations" section. Following the conference, the presentation webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Clearside

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, is a late-stage clinical ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company that envisions a world without blindness. Clearside relentlessly pursues transformative, elegant, precise solutions to restore and preserve vision. Clearside is developing advanced clinical and preclinical product candidates using a proprietary treatment approach offering unprecedented access to the back of the eye through the SCS™. This has the potential to offer meaningful treatment benefit to patients suffering from sight-threatening diseases like uveitis, retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. To learn more about how Clearside is changing ophthalmology, please visit us at www.clearsidebio.com.

