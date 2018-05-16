KEMET to Present at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced that it will be presenting at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference in Santa Monica, California, on May 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM PDT.



Per Loof, KEMET's Chief Executive Officer and William Lowe, KEMET's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making the presentation. The Investor Presentation will be broadcast and posted on the Company's website which can be accessed at http://ir.kemet.com.

About KEMET

The Company's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KEM" (NYSE:KEM). At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://www.kemet.com/IR, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company. KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.