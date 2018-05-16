Carbonite to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB), today announced that the company is scheduled to participate at the following investor events:



B. Riley FBR 19 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday May 23, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. pacific time.

Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday May 23, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. pacific time. Craig-Hallum 15 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday May 30, 2018.

Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday May 30, 2018. William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday June 14, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. central time.

The B. Riley FBR and William Blair presentations will be webcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of Carbonite's website at investor.carbonite.com.

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses in locations around the world with secure global cloud infrastructure. To learn more visit www.Carbonite.com.

