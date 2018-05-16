Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), the global leader in higher education, announced the appointment of Timothy P. Grace as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective May 28, 2018.

Mr. Grace will use his more than 30 years of Human Resources (HR) management experience to oversee all global HR functions within Laureate, including organizational design, talent acquisition and development, succession planning, compensation, learning, internal communications, and labor and employee relations.

"Tim's dedication to talent and team development make him a tremendous addition to the Laureate leadership team," said Eilif Serck-Hanssen, CEO of Laureate Education. "He's a passionate leader who is fully committed to fostering a culture that leverages employee engagement and satisfaction. We are delighted to have him on board."

Mr. Grace most recently served as the Global CHRO for Toys"R"Us, where he was responsible for all HR activities for the $11B global toy and baby product retailer with 65,000 employees across 37 countries. Tim has also held global HR management roles with the L'Oreal Group, where he served as Group Vice President of HR, as well as HR roles within Schindler Elevator Corporation, Wise Foods, Grand Metropolitan (now Diageo), and in the Frito Lay division of PepsiCo.

"I'm thrilled to join Laureate and to help build and maintain strong, productive, and cohesive global teams across the organization," Mr. Grace said. "I am proud to join a company that is having a positive impact on the lives of so many students and communities around the world."

Mr. Grace holds a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Psychology from State University of New York at Fredonia and earned a Master of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations at West Virginia University.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest global network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than one million students enrolled at 60 institutions in nearly 20 countries at campuses and online. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company's philosophy of being Here for Good and is represented by its status as a Certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society. For more information: www.laureate.net

