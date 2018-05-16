SRS Real Estate Partners Welcomes Two Capital Markets Executives to Newport Beach Office

Newport Beach, Calif., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS is pleased to welcome two senior capital markets and investment sales professionals to the Newport Beach office. Rich Walter joins as executive vice president of SRS' Investment Properties Group, and will use his extensive background in real estate investments and finance to build business relationships across the nation for the Investment Properties Group and broader Capital Markets platform. As an extremely well-respected and prominent leader in the real estate investment industry, Rich's relationships are both broad and deep. His presence will make an immediate impact and further SRS' leadership among retail capital markets service providers. Pat Kent joins as senior vice president of SRS' Investment Properties Group and will focus on both multi-tenant and single-tenant investment assets, utilizing his long-standing relationships with many prominent owners, developers and players in the industry. In addition to strengthening SRS' capital markets capabilities nationwide, Rich and Pat's arrival further strengthens the Newport Beach team's overall presence, which includes representation of more than 10 million square feet of retail property and 30 premier retailers throughout Southern California. The Southern California team was the most award-winning retail brokerage team in Orange County as recognized in CoStar's most recent Power Broker list.



A seasoned investor, real estate investment broker, and financier, Rich Walter joins SRS with more than 44 years of experience in the real estate and banking industries. With more than $8 billion in transactions, Rich has also owned and operated many firms in various areas of real estate and finance. Most recently with a prominent fintech firm partially owned by BNY Mellon, he was one of the chief architects in developing Bankassetpoint.com, a bank-to-bank asset sales platform endorsed by the American Bankers Association with 1,400 bank participants and over 30,000 bank assets cycled in the past five years. Rich has a deep understanding of the real estate lending and investment sales business and the customization it can require to help clients achieve their goals. His background in finance includes roles as an executive with one of California's largest banks and a principal in a community bank. He has also owned and operated several mortgage banking firms and was president of one of the nation's largest retail investment brokerage firms. In addition to serving on many advisory and editorial boards, Rich is a regular contributor and speaker for many real estate publications and conferences such as The Wall Street Journal, Globe St., National Real Estate Investor, Forum Magazine, Southern California Real Estate Journal, American Banker, and Reuters. In recent years, Rich has been seen on the cover of National Real Estate Investor and was chosen as the number one broker in Southern California by Forum Magazine.



Pat Kent joins SRS with more than 19 years of experience as an investment properties specialist and more than three decades of experience in real estate finance. He attributes his strong track record and success to a belief that every transaction relies on two critical components - exacting financial details and a genuine, personal desire to help people succeed. Pat's clients will tell you he delivers on both of these fronts, creating exceptional results and building long-term relationships in the process. Most recently with Hanley Investments, Pat's record consists of over $1.5 billion in investment property sales. He has extensive knowledge of the capital markets and economic drivers that shape investment markets and property values due to his previous experience as a mortgage banker. This experience makes Pat uniquely qualified to advise his clients so they are better positioned to achieve their investment goals. His expertise, loyal clientele, and innovative marketing techniques ensure that all of his property listings receive targeted exposure so that maximum proceeds and return on investment are achieved.



"Rich and Pat joining SRS is a signal to our clients and the industry that we have doubled down on our efforts as leaders in the retail capital markets arena," said Chris Maguire, CEO and chairman of the board for SRS. "As our investment capabilities have grown, our clients have benefited from the synergies and intelligence gathered across our tenant, landlord, and owner/investor services."



"We're very excited to welcome Rich and Pat to the team in Southern California. They are each highly respected, long-standing leaders in the investment brokerage and capital markets space with distinguished, multi-billion dollar track records spanning decades, both in California and throughout the country. They'll be working closely with a national network of seasoned professionals within SRS to further expand the firm's presence on an institutional level. We look forward to working closely with them," said Matthew Mousavi, managing principal of the National Net Lease Group and Investment Properties Group.



About SRS Real Estate Partners

SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS) is the largest national real estate company in the country exclusively dedicated to retail services. Headquartered in Dallas with multiple offices nationwide, SRS' strong presence across the country provides the company with unparalleled local knowledge on a national platform. As a result, clients of SRS have a competitive edge through a full range of offerings including brokerage services, corporate services, development services, and investment services. Since its inception in 1986, SRS has built a strong foundation in the retail real estate world and grown into one of the industry's most influential and respected leaders. For more information, please visit www.srsre.com.

Christina Wezwick
SRS Real Estate Partners
2145603215
christina.wezwick@srsre.com