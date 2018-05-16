Palmer Administration Warranty: Your One-Stop Shop in Auto Protection

Ocean Township, New Jersey, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Palmer Administration Services is the one-stop shop for customers seeking extended auto protection coverage in the greater New Jersey area.

Unlike other warranty companies, Palmer is the only one that directly pays for the claims. The in-house financing makes for a faster transaction of all claims as it doesn't have to deal with a third-party financial institution.

This approach cuts a lot of red tape in the transaction because you will not have to shuttle from one office to the next or be passed around when you do make a call to apply for the claim in your auto protection plan. Because you only deal with one company, you will have saved thousands of dollars every year because there are not added costs.

One-Stop Shop for Extended Warranty Coverage

Palmer Administration Services bills itself as a one-stop shop for extended warranty coverage. Once you call to inquire about your insurance, you will be speaking to one person who will guide you through the whole process until your claim is paid.

Customers can choose from the several auto protection plans, all of which are very affordable. The plans range from the Elite Exclusionary, Royal Select, Premier, Classic, Powertrain, and the Basic plan.

The Basic plan only covers the engine and its components like the pistons, crankshafts, main bearings, timing chain and gears, rocker arm shafts, hydraulic and lifters, intake manifold, vacuum pump, camshaft, and bearings.

The coverage will extend to the engine block if there's a direct cause-and-effect between the damage and the failure in the listed car parts.

Weighing Down the Cost and the Benefits

With extended warranties, it's always a good idea to weigh the cost and the benefits. For example, vintage classics, luxury cars, and 4x4 trucks are very costly to repair so an auto protection plan outside of the manufacturer's warranty is a good idea.

Lastly, read the fine print carefully before you sign on the dotted line.

Customers can take out as many auto protection plans as they want to make sure they are amply covered during repairs. Customer representatives are always on standby to explain to them the pros and cons of each plan so they can make an informed decision in the end.

The company has been around for more than three decades now. It's accredited by the Better Business Bureau so the customers know they are dealing with a legitimate company. When you compare the benefits and the cost of the premium, Palmer Administration stands heads and shoulders above the competition.

