Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



On November 27, 2017, Defendants announced that Jonathan Chou stepped down as Kulicke & Soffa's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer.

On May 10, 2018, the Company notified investors it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2018, explaining it is investigating certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee. Defendants also explained the Company's financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2017 can no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals.

This news drove the price of Kulicke and Soffa shares down $1.80, or about 7.5%, to close at $21.99 on May 11, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and which of KLIC senior officers knowingly violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

