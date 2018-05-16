Kathy Kraysler Joins ValueSetters as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, MA, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) announced today that Kathy Kraysler has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. A Yale M.B.A., with over 20 years of digital marketing, strategy, and analytics experience, Ms. Kraysler has held Senior Marketing positions at multiple high profile institutions, including PayPal, Dow Jones and MIT, as well as several early-stage companies.



"Kathy comes to us with a wealth of experience in all aspects of marketing, including digital marketing, demand generation, and audience analytics. These are critical success factors for our clients," said ValueSetters' CEO, Cecilia Lenk. "Her proven ability to drive sales for a wide range of industries and company types will be a major asset to our team, as we continue to build out our marketing consulting services effort."

"ValueSetters is well positioned to benefit from the explosive growth in private capital markets, and their relationship with Netcapital, a leading funding portal, provides a significant competitive advantage in terms of lead generation," said Ms. Kraysler. "I am impressed with what this dynamic group has accomplished so far and look forward to helping drive the company's future success."

About ValueSetters: Led by a team of professional investors and technology specialists, ValueSetters is a publicly-traded boutique advisory firm with unique expertise in helping early-stage companies raise capital over the internet. The company also provides technology consulting services as well as strategic advice to help companies grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today's marketplace. For more information, visit our website at http://valuesetters.com .

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





