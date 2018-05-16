Fifth Annual Hill Country Food Truck Festival Set For June 23 at Luckenbach Texas

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fifth Annual Hill Country Food Truck Festival, featuring 16 food trucks, 14 Texas Hill Country wineries and a full day of live Texas music, will take place from noon until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, in Luckenbach Texas. Rain or shine.



Last year over 2,500 folks enjoyed what could be best described as an iconic summer day in the Texas Hill Country – delicious food, Texas wine, ice cold beer and great Americana music! All in a legendary place – Luckenbach Texas!

Approximately 13 regional food trucks will be selling lunch and dinner from noon to 8:00 p.m. (or until sold out). Food trucks include Dave's Chilitown , with hot dogs, Frito pies and chicken on a stick; Twisted Traditions , with German Schnitzel, Brats and egg rolls; Fajita Rita's, with beef and chicken fajitas; Come & Get It Chuckwagon, with pulled pork sandwiches, fish tacos and Philly cheese steaks; Berbere Ethiopian, with lamb tacos, vegetarian and vegan options; Bustro Bistro , with chicken and waffle sandwiches and farmers market salads; B Daddy's BBQ, with BBQ sandwiches, sausage wraps and BBQ nachos; Balu's Kitchen, with burrito bowl, mini tacos and quesadillas; Cousins Maine Lobster, with lobster offerings; Wheelie Gourmet, with Mediterranean gyros; Cheesy Jane's, with burgers, chicken sandwiches and truffle tots; Stout's Pizza, serving pizza and Slider Provider , with gourmet burger sliders.

The "Weingarten" will be open with approximately 14 Texas Hill Country wineries selling by the glass and bottle from noon to 8:00 p.m. (or until sold out). Participating wineries include 4.0 Cellars, Becker Vineyards, Bending Branch Winery, Farmhouse Vineyards, Henly Vineyards, Kissing Tree Vineyard, Kuhlman Cellars, Landon Winery, Lost Draw Cellars, Messina Hof Winery, Stoneledge Vineyard, Texas Hills Vineyard, Texas Legato and Waco Winery.

Texas craft beers will be for sale all day and evening at the Luckenbach Texas bar.

Live Texas music will be featured throughout the day and evening from noon to 9:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage under the oaks. The scheduled music line-up includes Cash'd Out, The Powell Brothers, Randall King, Vanessa Lyn Bird, Trent Turner, L&M Kings, 3 Dollar Bills, The Merles and The Golden Roses.

This is a family-friendly event, and dogs on leashes are welcome.

There will be seating under tents in the food truck area. Bring your lawn chairs to claim a perfect shady spot in the music stage area.

Plenty of free parking on-site.

Grounds admission tickets are $15 per adult; children 12 and under are free. Tickets are on sale at www.luckenbachtexas.com and at the gate starting at 11:00 a.m. on festival day.

Proceeds will benefit the Texas Center for Wine and Culinary Arts (TCWCA), an approximately 16,000 sq. ft. educational facility which will be built in Fredericksburg, the hub of the wine industry in the Texas Hill Country. More information on the center at www.texascenterforwineandculinaryarts.com.



In addition to the TCWCA, event organizers include Luckenbach Texas, Texas Hill Country Wineries, the San Antonio Food Truck Association and the Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau. The Texas Department of Agriculture and the City of Fredericksburg are major sponsors.

