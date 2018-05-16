Biolab Brasil to Become New Source for Nikon's Full Line of Microscopy Products and Service for Research Markets in Brazil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL and MELVILLE, N.Y., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikon Instruments Inc. announced today that effective June 1, 2018 it will transition the Nikon Instruments Brazil research business to Biolab Brasil. The local, Brazilian-owned company will maintain full line distribution, factory authorized service and warranty support for Nikon's full line of microscopes, including Confocal and Super Resolution systems.



Biolab Brasil has been a leader in the scientific industry since 2016, providing customers with high-quality in vitro fertilization (IVF) equipment, such as the Eclipse and Ts Series, as well as educational upright microscopes, including the Eclipse E100-LED and E200-LED. The principal owners of Biolab Brasil have a combined experience of selling into the research microscopy marketplace for over 40 years.

As part of this transition, Nikon Instruments Brazil's Felippe Claro, PhD, Sales Manager, Instruments Advanced Specialist and Kleber Campos, Service, Support and Application Manger will join the principle staff at Biolab Brasil to provide sales and service support to current customers as well as new Nikon customers.

"The team at Biolab Brasil has been a valued partner of ours for years and is a leader within the local market, expertly aware of our customers' priorities and needs," said James Hamlin, VP of Sales, Nikon Instruments. "We are fortunate to have Felippe and Kleber remain in the region to help continue to deliver the same quality of service our current and future customers expect of us."

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with such an innovative and technically-advanced brand, and look forward to being part of its growth strategy," said Eduardo Neto, Manager, Biolab Brasil.

Spectrun, Hoven, PMH and BioLab Brasil, all who are current Nikon Instruments Brazilian dealers will continue to sell and support our products to the educational and clinical market.

For additional information, visit https://www.nikoninstruments.com/pr_BR. For customer inquiries or immediate service needs, please contact contato@biolabbrasil.com

