Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

On April 13, 2018, CBS News announced it would air a 60 Minutes segment criticizing Allegiant's safety and maintenance record. This news drove the price of Allegiant shares down $14.20, or about 8.6%, to close at $151.05 that day. On April 16, 2018, the day after the 60 Minutes segment, the price of Allegiant shares fell another $4.65, over 3%, to close at $146.40 that day.

"We're focused on Defendants' apparently misleading claims that Allegiant's technicians were sufficiently trained, claims they maintained the Company's aircrafts consistent with FAA regulations, and investors' substantial losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Allegiant should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ALGT@hbsslaw.com .

