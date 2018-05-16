BGTV Direct Acquires Controlling Interest in Historic Buck Lake Ranch and Launches BGTV LIVE Events Agency

NASHVILLE, TN, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC:LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") Announces that LIGA's newly appointed President and BGTV Direct CEO and Co-Founder, Marvin Baker, through extensive due diligence and negotiations, has enabled LIG Assets' subsidiary BGTV Direct to acquire controlling interest in the historic music venue Buck Lake Ranch. In 2017, Buck Lake Ranch was chosen as "Camper's Choice Rover Pass as one of the 10 Best Medium-Sized Campgrounds in The United States" https://www.roverpass.com/blog/best-medium-sized-campgrounds-us-2017/

Marvin Baker states, "The value of Buck Lake Ranch is the rich musical history of over 70 years that include performers like Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, Alabama, Chuck Berry, Louis Armstrong, Hank Williams Sr. & Hank Williams, Jr., to name just a few of the hundreds of performers over the past 7 decades to grace the various stages on the grounds of Buck Lake Ranch."

LIGA is also pleased to announce that BGTV Direct has launched BGTV LIVE events and experiential agency whose primary focus will be on live events and experiential marketing for global brands. Baker continues, "Our BGTV LIVE company's business will be built around consolidating key historic venues and live events, such as festivals, into a national company that focuses on what our global advertising brands want".

The stages on the grounds of Buck Lake Ranch include the "Famous Legends Stage" that seats hundreds of people to the largest venue "The Bowl" which the legendary band Alabama performed to a crowd of 22,800 people. By helping global brands achieve their objectives through high profile immersive experiences with their audiences, BGTV LIVE will focus on building real value for LIGA shareholders and increasing our Corporate presence across several sectors.

BGTV will be rebranding the image of Buck Lake Ranch and already has implemented a plan to restore Buck Lake Ranch to its former glory days. The 75-acre Buck Lake Ranch is perfectly located in America's heartland just over 2 hours away from Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Detroit making it a perfect venue for artists to play. BGTV is currently negotiating to launch several major music festivals. Revenue sources include Camping, Music Concerts, Conventions, Weddings, etc.

For additional information about Buck Lake's rich musical history interested parties can purchase the following book that details Buck Lake's significant contribution to the American music culture: https://www.amazon.com/Buck-Lake-Ranch-Nashville-North/dp/0615321763

For more information please visit: www.BuckLakeRanch.com

Marvin Baker continues, "I really want investors and especially LIGA shareholders not to underestimate the importance of acquiring controlling interest in such a famous entertainment venue and in particular what this means for LIG Assets, our shareholders and the Company's future as we secure our place as ‘The Leader in Green Assets' – but soon an established force in the global music and entertainment industry as well."

Baker would also like to reiterate to LIGA shareholders that this most recent acquisition is only the next step in the Company's master plan to continue acquiring and merging with public companies bringing them all under LIGA's Corporate umbrella to provide our shareholders with a steady stream of profitable investments for years to come – all without any dilution of Company stock. Baker states, "I hope investors realize what a special formula for growth and success that we have developed here."

Marvin Baker will also be conducting an investor/shareholder Podcast in the near future to further outline the Company's unique business/investment model as well its plans for internal growth and further expansion into additional sectors.

About BGTV Direct - Worldwide Media Solutions:

BGTV Direct focuses on original content and brands that deliver results on their worldwide syndication and advertising platforms. BGTV Direct and its broadcast and syndication partners are powered by NTR advertiser supported content across television, radio, mobile, Internet and other electronic advertising platforms. BGTV Direct currently has offices in Nashville, Las Vegas, New York and Silicon Valley with plans to open new offices in the New England region and Florida in the near future. For more information please visit www.bgtvdirect.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to: Marvin Baker President – LIG Assets, Inc. CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com www.BGTVDirect.com Phone: 833 – LIGAHOMES