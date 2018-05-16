Mark Benadiba and Ben Knight Join Tinley's Advisory Board

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and TORONTO, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Tinley") (CSE:TNY) (OTCQX:TNYBF) is pleased to announce that long-time Cott Board and Executive member Mark Benadiba, and California cannabis industry leader Ben Knight have joined the Company's advisory board.



Mark Benadiba served as a Director of Cott Corporation from June 2008 through December 2017, having actively collaborated with his board colleagues to oversee over US$2 billion in market growth, as well as drive the company's transition from traditional carbonated soft drinks to healthier, higher-growth beverage categories. Prior to joining Cott's board, Mr. Benadiba served in various executive roles including CEO and Executive Vice-President of Cott Canada from 1990 through 2006, and Executive Vice President, USA Operations from 1996 until 2006. As a key Cott executive serving working closely with its founders over the years of Cott's explosive growth, Mr. Benadiba and his team helped guide the business and drive the building of efficient capacity, through a strategy of excellence in own-plant operations, contract packing, and regional partnerships and beverage acquisitions. During his tenure, Cott disrupted the largest category in grocery to become the world's third-largest beverage company after Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Prior to Cott, Mr. Benadiba was a Senior Executive of Pepsi/Seven-Up Canada (a division of Seven-Up Canada Inc.), and a member of its ownership group.

Ben Knight serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Purple Mountain Holdings, a California-based cannabis-focused holding and investment company. He is also Chief Operating Officer of CMX Distribution, the first cannabis distributor to become licensed in a major urban center in Southern California. He also oversees 420 Central Brand Stores, which operates one of Southern California's largest cannabis dispensaries and is working to expand its store outlets throughout the State. Before partnering and founding businesses across retail, manufacturing and distribution in the cannabis industry, Mr. Knight held leadership roles in both mid-market and enterprise organizations. Most recently, Knight was a Director of Microsoft's Enterprise Group. In this role he was responsible for the corporate transformation to the cloud infrastructure and services business, which outperformed the market and took share from competition. Previously, Knight led Sales for the Microsoft Business Division. Before joining Microsoft, Knight was a Director of a leading technology services provider to Fortune 500 organizations across the United States and Europe. Mr. Knight has also served in advisory positions for non-profits focused on youth in technology and local community development.

"Mark Benadiba's leadership, especially in driving Cott's co-packing business, enriches the existing Tinley team's track record at Cott of creating comprehensive beverage formulations and merchandising programs for own brands and other national brand clients. This supports Tinley's business model of own-brand and contract development and production excellence in the emerging cannabis beverage industry," said Jeff Maser, CEO of Tinley.

"At the same time, we look forward to leveraging Ben Knight's pioneering California cannabis industry expertise and Fortune 500 experience to adapt our best practices from the mainstream beverage industry for cannabis product development, distribution and retailing," continued Maser.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Hemplify

The Tinley Beverage Company (Toronto, Canada) manufactures a line of liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages for use in California. Tinley also manufactures the "Hemplify®" and "TinleyTM Tonics" line of hemp extract CBD products, which are available in retail locations in California and online throughout the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products and formulations outlined herein are subject to change at anytime.

For further information on The Tinley Beverage Company, please contact:

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Jeff Maser, Chief Executive Officer

77 King Street West, Suite 2905

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M5K 1H1

(310) 507-9146

Twitter: @drinkhemplify

Instagram: @hemplify

www.drinktinley.com

CSE:TNY OTCQX:TNYBF (OTC:QRSRF)