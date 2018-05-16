L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L7 Informatics, Inc., formerly Lab7 Systems, a leader in informatics solutions and services for data intensive scientific applications and personalized medicine, announced a connector to the Microsoft Genomics service on the Azure cloud for L7's customers of the Enterprise Science Platform (ESP). The expanded offering enhances ESP's configurability and content portfolio. Furthermore, L7 has validated the performance of ESP on Microsoft Azure, enabling its users to confidently utilize Azure for their scientific process and data management needs.



"The ability to run Microsoft Genomics natively within L7's Enterprise Science Platform together with ESP's compatibility with Azure has resulted in a full cloud-based enterprise solution for genomics research," said Geralyn Miller, director of Microsoft Genomics. "Working closely with L7 Informatics gives Microsoft the ability to provide our customers with the full end-to-end scope of laboratory enterprises."

"We are excited to work with Microsoft to offer a broad solution for precision medicine," commented Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., L7 Informatics' CEO. "As a foundational platform for scientific and healthcare organizations, ESP gives customers a strong base for all their precision medicine process and data management needs, while giving them the tools to scale as their organization grows. Our collaboration with Microsoft further expands this foundation, giving ESP users access to the industry's gold-standard tools for genomic data analysis, including BWA and GATK, in a cloud environment."

L7 Informatics and Microsoft are presenting their solutions at the 2018 Bio-IT World Conference and Expo in Boston, May 15-17. In addition to exhibiting in booth 343, L7's Chief Technology Officer, Christopher Mueller, Ph.D., will present a talk titled "Operational Informatics: A Whole Lab Approach to Actionable Data Insights" on Wednesday, May 16.

About L7 Informatics:

L7 Informatics, formerly Lab7 Systems, provides software and services that enable synchronized solutions for science + health. L7's novel Enterprise Science Platform (ESP) is a scientific process and data management (SPDM) solution that enables life science and healthcare companies to connect people, processes, and systems to accelerate discoveries and drive precision healthcare. For more information, visit www.l7informatics.com.

Media Contact: Varshal K. Davé Vice President of Sales & Marketing L7 Informatics, Inc. 1219 West 6th Street Austin, TX 78703 varshal.dave@lab7.io (888) 461-5227 ext. 701