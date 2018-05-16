Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 31, 2018.



About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.676 billion in 2017. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Contact:

Cindi Buckwalter

(212) 878-1831