NETSOL Technologies to Present at B. Riley FBR 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24 and LD Micro Invitational on June 4

CALABASAS, Calif., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, is scheduled to participate at the following upcoming financial conferences during May and June 2018:



B. Riley FBR 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. PT

Location: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA

Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr/ntwk/

LD Micro 8th Invitational

Date: Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with NETSOL management, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global Leasing and Finance industry. The company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of approximately 1,350 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

