Sysco "Delivering in a Big Way" Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

HOUSTON, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that the Company will return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018 in Chicago, May 19-22, at McCormick Place Convention Center in booth 5607.



"The National Restaurant Association Show provides Sysco the opportunity to showcase our unparalleled selection of products, solutions and services, designed to deliver in a big way and enrich the customer experience," said Bill Goetz, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Sysco. "Our team of culinary, product and technology experts will be onsite to share our breadth of offerings that are aimed to help foodservice operators differentiate themselves and grow."

Some featured highlights of this year's Sysco booth include:

Experienced chefs to offer insights, live cooking demonstrations and tastings.

Product specialists to discuss the latest trends in specialty meats, pork, seafood, produce, multicultural and cooking supplies.

New, cutting-edge products that offer great value without compromising quality, helping restaurants stay ahead of trends in a competitive market.

Technology solutions created to meet our customers' needs.

For updates throughout the May 19-22 event, visit Sysco's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/Sysco

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 65,000 associates, the company operates approximately 300 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 500,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2017 that ended July 1, 2017, the company generated sales of more than $55 billion.



For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at www.investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

