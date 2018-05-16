NXT Energy Solutions Announces Closing of $2,000,000 Financing, Filing of Information Circular Addendum & New AGM Date

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD) (OTC QB:NSFDF) today announced, firstly it has closed on $2,000,000 of the second tranche of its previously announced Private Placement, secondly it has filed an addendum to its Information Circular – Proxy Statement for the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at 10 am (Calgary time) today (the "AGM") and finally it will be adjourning the AGM until Thursday, June 7, 2018.



Closing of $2,000,000 of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement

On February 16, 2018, we announced a three-tranche private placement of 10,905,212 Units at a price of $0.924 per Unit for total gross proceeds of approximately $10,076,416 ("Private Placement") to Alberta Green Ventures Limited Partnership (the "Subscriber"). Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one-third of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), and each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for twelve (12) months from closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement. The first tranche of the Private Placement was completed on February 16, 2018, and the Company received approximately $4,310,500 in connection with the issuance of 4,665,043 Units.

The second tranche of the Private Placement consists of 5,538,203 Units for gross proceeds of approximately $5,117,300. On May 15, 2018, the Company closed on a portion of the second tranche in the amount of $2,000,000 by issuing a further 2,164,502 Units. As a result, the Subscriber now owns a total of 6,829,545 Units representing approximately 14.0% of the Company's 64,997,345 outstanding Common Shares (including the Common Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants) and has become an "Insider" of the Company for securities law purposes.

The Subscriber has requested an extension to June 15, 2018 to close the remaining portion of the second tranche, consisting of the issuance of 3,373,701 Units for gross proceeds of approximately $3,117,300, and the third tranche, consisting of the issuance of 701,966 Units for gross proceeds of approximately $648,616, which in aggregate will now consist of 4,075,667 Units for gross proceeds of approximately $3,765,916. The Company has agreed to such extension and has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange, subject to the receipt of shareholder approval for the subscription price of $0.924 per unit.

Information Circular Addendum

The Company has issued an addendum to its Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated April 5, 2018 ("IC Addendum") to update disclosure regarding plans for closing of the Private Placement (including amending the shareholder resolution proposed for the financing to include the approval of the extension of the $0.924 per Unit price protection until June 15, 2018, as described above). In addition, the IC Addendum includes supplementary information regarding executive and director compensation and an update on the independence of one board member. The IC Addendum will be filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the United States on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Important information and voting instructions are contained in the IC Addendum and all shareholders are encouraged to review it carefully in advance of the AGM.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The AGM is scheduled to be held today at 10:00 am. Given the significance of the information contained in the IC Addendum, the Company has decided to provide shareholders additional time to read and consider the new information provided. Consequently the AGM business will be postponed to Thursday, June 7, 2018. The Company will, convene the AGM this morning as scheduled and will then cause the AGM to be adjourned before conducting any business. The Company plans to reconvene the adjourned AGM on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 10:00 am MDT at:

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

400 3rd Avenue SW, Suite 3700

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4H2

