Qorvo® to Webcast Investor Day Presentation on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (NASDAQ:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in New York City from approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live on the Company's website at the following URL: http://www.qorvo.com (under "Investors"). To access the live event, please go to the Company's website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available within 24 hours of the event for 60 days.

Institutional investors and financial analysts are invited to attend the event in person and can register via email at QorvoInvestorDay@mww.com.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative RF solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage our unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

