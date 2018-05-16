EY Announces that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, CEO of Daré Bioscience, Inc., is an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a clinical-stage, women's biopharmaceutical company focused on women's sexual and reproductive health, announced today that President and CEO Sabrina Martucci Johnson is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in San Diego. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Sabrina was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners for the San Diego region will be announced at a special event on June 7, 2018, in San Diego, California.



Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

"I am honored to be named a finalist in San Diego for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Award," said Sabrina. "Entrepreneur Of The Year is a highly regarded program that is known for promoting passionate, dedicated and forward-looking entrepreneurs as well as the emerging products and services they believe will improve people's lives. Being nominated for this prestigious award is both recognition and validation of the hard work we are doing at Daré to advance innovation in women's health."

Sabrina is a longtime life sciences executive with extensive experience in capital formation, business development, and commercial leadership. In 2015 she founded Daré Bioscience with the distinct mission to advance to market innovative therapeutics that clearly address unmet needs in women's health, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

The company has two potential first-in-class product candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a non-hormonal, monthly contraceptive vaginal ring and Topical Sildenafil (SST-6007), a potential treatment for female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the same active ingredient as Viagra®. The company received a funding award to further the development of Ovaprene from the National Institutes of Health Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and recently initiated a post-coital test clinical trial for Ovaprene.

In addition to its lead programs, Daré is building a portfolio of innovative women's health products. In 2018, the company licensed an intravaginal ring technology platform from Juniper Pharmaceuticals, including three pre-clinical candidates using the technology, and entered into an agreement with Pear Tree Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to acquire a potential treatment for vulvar and vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer. Sabrina has been instrumental in guiding the company to identify, qualify and advance new product candidates for clear unmet needs, and employ a flexible, effective partnering strategy that leaves the option for in-licensing, out-licensing, as well as future potential collaborations.

For more information on Sabrina and Daré's growing portfolio of unique women's health product candidates, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's reproductive and sexual health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of novel, differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Daré's product portfolio includes two potential first-in-class candidates currently in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a non-hormonal, monthly contraceptive vaginal ring and Topical Sildenafil (SST-6007), a potential treatment for female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the same active ingredient as Viagra®. To learn more about Daré's full portfolio of women's health products, and mission to deliver novel therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

