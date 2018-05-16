Secure Technology Alliance Announces Educational Webinar Series on Contactless Payments for Issuers, Merchants

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance announced today it will offer a two-part educational webinar series on implementation best practices for contactless payments. The webinar series – created for issuers, merchants, issuer processors, merchant acquirers and industry suppliers – will launch later this month.



The first webinar in the series will provide an overview of contactless payments deployment status and implementation considerations for issuers and will be held on May 31, 2018 at 2pm ET/11am PT. To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/553316423120165123.

Speakers for the webinar are: Oliver Manahan, Infineon; Jose Correa, NXP Semiconductors; Andreas Aabye, Visa; Jamie Topolski, Fiserv; and Cathy Medich, Secure Technology Alliance.

"Recent data says 70 percent of locations are now contactless-capable, and over 95 percent of new terminals shipped are contactless-capable," said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. "For issuers and merchants looking for details on this growing payments channel, this webinar series will provide an overview of the progress of contactless payments in the U.S. and global payments markets and present guidance for implementation."

Through this first issuer-focused webinar, attendees will hear:

An update on contactless implementations in the U.S. and across the globe

Benefits of contactless payments for issuers

Implementation best practices and recommendations

The second webinar in the series will provide contactless implementation education for merchants and will be held in June 2018.

