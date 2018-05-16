Unitas Global Names Ian Gillott New Chief Operations Officer; Appoints Bob Pollan As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitas Global, a leading enterprise hybrid cloud solution provider, announces today the appointment of Ian Gillott as its new Chief Operations Officer. As Unitas Global's COO, Gillott will lead efforts to streamline and improve operational efficiencies throughout the organization, and scale the operations department to meet the growing needs of the organization's enterprise clients and partners globally. Unitas Global also announces the appointment of Bob Pollan as its Chief Financial Officer, responsible for providing leadership for the company's strategic financial initiatives.



Unitas Global announces the appointment of Ian Gillott as its new Chief Operations Officer and Bob Pollan as its Chief Financial Officer





Gillott joins Unitas Global with nearly two decades of experience in senior executive positions across a wide range of industries. His major contributions include serving companies in operational IT management, software development, managed services, hosted private cloud operations, and cybersecurity across APAC, EMEA and North America. Additionally, with significant experience as a Commissioned Officer in the Australian Army, Gillott brings an extensive background of leadership and discipline to the position.

Pollan, Unitas Global's new CFO, has extensive financial management experience with over 25 years of operating in global technology organizations as an entrepreneur, operating executive, and institutional investor. Pollan has been instrumental in his role as COO for driving Unitas Global's dramatic revenue growth at a 167% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from September 2014 to September 2017. Prior to joining Unitas Global, Pollan has held executive roles within major public companies, investment companies, and technology companies such as Universal Access, Mobility Technologies, and Procurian.

"We are excited to both welcome Ian Gillott to our executive leadership team as Chief Operations Officer and to appoint COO, Bob Pollan, to the position of Chief Financial Officer," comments Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. "Ian's track record of leadership and his ability to quickly analyze complex operational environments will be instrumental in driving continued scale and client satisfaction. Bob has an incredibly strong background in finance and strategy, and we feel confident that in his new role he will lead improvements in our overall financial performance as well as valuation."

"As the enterprise cloud market continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, Unitas Global is entering a new and exciting phase of growth, pursuing geographic expansion, investing in the development of new solutions and technology, and enhancing its world-class services," says Gillott. "I am happy to join this dynamic organization where I will leverage my experience with diverse markets as Unitas continues to unify cloud solutions on a global scale and better serve the business demands of the enterprise."

"I am extremely proud of the growth and financial success we have achieved at Unitas Global, and I look forward to continuing to drive those aspects of the organization as its new Chief Financial Officer," says Pollan. "As the cloud services market continues to expand, we are presented with an incredible opportunity to provide innovative hybrid cloud solutions to a growing base of international enterprise customers. We are excited to rise to that challenge."

To learn more about Unitas Global, visit www.unitasglobal.com.

About Unitas Global

Unitas Global is a leading provider of enterprise hybrid cloud solutions. Unitas solutions provides clients with custom, highly secure, and dedicated cloud-based IT environments that are easy-to-consume, fully managed, and backed by an end-to-end SLA, guaranteeing application uptime. By offloading day-to-day infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, our clients are able to refocus and optimize their internal IT resources toward their business-centric initiatives. Unitas is headquartered in Los Angeles, with clients and locations spanning the globe. For more information, please visit www.unitasglobal.com.

Contact:

iMiller Public Relations for Unitas Global

+1 866.307.2510

pr@imillerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/32364ce8-55a5-4f26-864b-49fa3667f1bd