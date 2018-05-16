Retail Industry Luminary Andrea Weiss Joins Profitect Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics solution provider for the retail and CPG industry, today announced Andrea Weiss has joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The appointment of Ms. Weiss expands Profitect's Board of technology innovators to seven members, including Eric Buatois, Benhamou Global Ventures; Janice Roberts, Benhamou Global Ventures; Eddy Shalev, Genesis Partners; David C. Schwab, Vertical Venture Partners; Tony Palcheck, Zebra Technologies; and Brian Burns, Grayhawk Capital.



"Andrea's 30 years of experience in retail and multi-channel commerce adds tremendous perspective and depth to our Board of Directors," said Guy Yehiav, CEO, Profitect. "She embodies our values and has a stellar track record of success. We appreciate her willingness to join and know we'll all benefit from her counsel and creativity."

Ms. Weiss presently serves as CEO of Retail Consulting, Inc., a boutique consulting practice focused on product and brand development, consumer contact strategies, and operational improvements. She is also the Founder of The O'Alliance Consulting, a new consulting model designed to align a retailer's organizational practices with today's digitally savvy consumer. Additionally, Ms. Weiss has held several senior executive positions with dELiA*s Inc., The Limited, Inc., Intimate Brands, Inc., Guess, Inc. and Ann Taylor Stores, Inc. and currently serves on the board of directors of Nutrisystem, Inc., Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., and Chico's FAS, Inc.

"Having served retail for my entire career, I've worn many hats and advised many organizations on industry innovation," added Ms. Weiss. "I understand the need for smart solutions and believe that Profitect's prescriptive analytics is exactly what retailers need to solve their complex challenges. I look forward to joining the standing group of industry leaders that make up the Board of Directors and to doing what I can to ensure Profitect's impressive growth streak continues."

Ms. Weiss holds a Masters of Administrative Science from The Johns Hopkins University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has also completed post-graduate studies at Harvard Business School and The Kellogg School at Northwestern University.

