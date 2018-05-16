IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OXFORD, Mass., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference at 10:50 AM EDT in New York, NY;

at 10:50 AM EDT in New York, NY; Thursday, May 31, 2018 at the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 4:00 PM EDT in New York, NY;

at 4:00 PM EDT in New York, NY; Tuesday June 12, 2018 at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 11:30 AM EDT in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the events will be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company's mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact

James Hillier

Vice President of Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-373-1467

jhillier@ipgphotonics.com