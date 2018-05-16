Tracking First Announces $4 Million Seed Round, Signs on Adobe Veteran as CEO

PROVO, Utah, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracking First, an enterprise data governance platform designed to structure and unify digital campaign data, today announced $4 million dollars in funding, led by Silverton Partners with a strategic investment from Kickstart Seed Fund. The company also announced the appointment of seasoned industry veteran Verl Allen as CEO. Allen previously worked in corporate development and strategy roles at Adobe and Omniture, overseeing over $2 billion in acquisitions during his time there.

"Having evaluated hundreds of technology vendors in the enterprise marketing space, I've seen first hand just how difficult it is to get consistent and reliable data when making important decisions about campaign spend and attribution," said Allen. "When I saw the Tracking First solution, I recognized how critical its service would be to enterprises everywhere. I'm looking forward to accelerating the company's strong growth and helping marketers and data analysts gain deeper insights into campaign performance across the enterprise."

Tracking First was co-founded by Craig Scribner and John Boyd in 2012 when they realized that enterprise marketing and analytics teams were struggling to make sense of campaign data being generated across an increasingly fragmented ecosystem of marketing agencies and software solutions. This fragmentation has led to dirty and siloed campaign data being delivered to analytics and business intelligence solutions, which results in inaccurate campaign attribution results and therefore incorrect marketing spend decisions.

"Faulty data inevitably leads to flawed analysis, and nowhere is the problem more pronounced than within digital marketing campaigns," said Craig Scribner, co-founder of Tracking First. "We started Tracking First to restore faith in digital analytics and enable our clients to transition their marketing safely and securely to a data-driven paradigm."

Tracking First standardizes and structures campaign data coming from all marketing channels so that teams across the enterprise can make faster and more accurate decisions. The result is higher returns on investment in analytics, business intelligence and marketing spend by enabling the enterprise to operate using clean source data.

With more than 30 enterprise clients, Tracking First has already seen a strong market fit and significant traction. This funding will allow the company to continue expanding its sales, marketing and product teams so it is well-positioned to capture growing market demand.

To learn more about Tracking First visit www.trackingfirst.com.

About Tracking First

Tracking First helps digital marketers analyze and run campaigns more efficiently by unifying the data from multiple campaigns across disparate systems into one single integrated view. Tracking First automatically generates and stores campaign codes, and ensures that all new marketing releases are prepared consistently, even when marketers are spread across the globe, and engaged across different marketing channels. More than 3,500 brands rely on Tracking First for precise campaign analytics to make better-informed decisions. For more, visit www.trackingfirst.com.

About Silverton Partners

From idea to exit, the Silverton team works with exceptional entrepreneurs who are committed to attacking growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from our deep network and lessons learned over many decades of operating and investing experience. Founded in 2006, Silverton Partners is based in Austin and has been the initial investor behind Convio, WP Engine, SpareFoot, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, TurnKey, The Zebra, AlertMedia, SpyCloud, Convey, Aceable, Big Squid, and Billie among many others. CB Insights has recognized Silverton as the most active venture capital firm in Texas. For more information, visit www.silvertonpartners.com.

About Kickstart Seed Fund

Kickstart Seed Fund is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Kickstart Seed Fund's mission is to fuel the best companies in Utah and the Mountain West by providing smart capital, a connected community and expert guidance. Since raising its first fund in 2008, Kickstart has invested in more than 100 companies. For more information, visit www.kickstartseedfund.com.

Media Contact

Codeword for Tracking First

trackingfirst@codewordagency.com

(801) 623-7196