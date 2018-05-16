Voip-Pal.com Inc. Announces Removal of the Stay of Legal Proceedings in its Patent Infringement Lawsuits vs. Twitter, Verizon and AT&T

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. ("Voip-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) is pleased to announce that the patent infringement lawsuits brought by Voip-Pal against Twitter, Verizon and AT&T have been authorized by the United States District Court for the District of Nevada to move forward. Voip-Pal anticipates engaging in discovery and serving its evidence of infringement in the coming months, according to schedules set by the District Court. Furthermore, Voip-Pal is in the process of engaging expert witnesses in order to prepare damages analyses for submission to the District Court in connection with Voip-Pal's infringement cases.



Voip-Pal's patent infringement lawsuits were previously subject to a stay and held up, pending the outcome of inter partes review (IPR) petitions filed by Apple Inc. with the U.S. Patent Office, challenging the validity of the two patents asserted in litigation, namely, U.S. Patents 8,542,815 and 9,179,005. Following the Final Written Decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB), rejecting all of Apple's arguments challenging the validity of these patents before the PTAB, Voip-Pal has now been authorized by the District Court to proceed with its litigation against AT&T, Verizon and Twitter. Voip-Pal and Apple have also requested the permission of the District Court to proceed with the patent infringement litigation brought by Voip-Pal against Apple and a decision from the District Court remains forthcoming.

Additionally, the Company continues to await the PTAB's decision regarding Apple's post-judgment challenge to Voip-Pal's victory in the IPR's filed by Apple. The Company recently inquired about the status of the matter and was informed by the PTAB that their decision will issue in due course. The PTAB did not set a date for its decision.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, "We are working diligently to move the legal process forward towards a successful resolution and monetization of our patents. Patience is a virtue."

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. ("Voip-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB:VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com

IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com



IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600