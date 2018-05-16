LCS Reaches Agreement with Ocean Land Investments to Provide Development Consulting and Management Services for Riverwalk Residences of Las Olas

Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS and Ocean Land Investments today announced that the companies have reached an agreement to provide development consulting, marketing, and management services for Riverwalk Residences of Las Olas, South Florida's newest, urban high-rise senior living community. LCS Development and Life Care Services, both LCS companies, will provide development consulting and marketing and management services, respectively.

Located in downtown Fort Lauderdale near the shops and restaurants of Las Olas Boulevard, Riverwalk Residences of Las Olas will be the first downtown high-rise senior living community in Florida. The 42-story community will include independent, assisted, and memory care residences.

Construction is expected to start in Spring 2019 and it is expected to open in Summer 2021. The $215 million community will offer high-end amenities such as 5-star restaurants with nationally renowned chefs, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy centers, and a gourmet market on the ground floor that will be open to the public.

"Riverwalk Residences will be an ultra-luxurious senior living community that is comparable to high-rise communities in downtown New York, Seattle, and Chicago, says Jean-Francois Roy, Founder, President, and General Partner of Ocean Land Investments. "We visited The Clare in downtown Chicago and were very impressed with the community and how LCS made the residents their number one priority."

The Clare is a Senior Care Development, LLC affiliated community that is managed by Life Care Services. Located in downtown Chicago, The Clare is a high-end, high-rise community with 245 independent, 26 assisted, 14 memory care, and 48 health center residences. Managing a luxury, high-rise property takes a unique perspective, one that Life Care Services has developed over its time at The Clare. Life Care Services looks forward to helping Riverwalk Residences become a one-of-a-kind community for seniors.

"A project is most successful when the ownership, development, and management teams have aligned principles, visions, and values, says Rick Exline, EVP and Senior Managing Director of Life Plan Communities for LCS. "This new relationship with Ocean Land Investments has all those elements and we are excited to work with them to bring Riverwalk Residences to life."

About LCS®

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, LCS is a leading provider of high-quality senior lifestyle products and services. The LCS Family of Companies focus on development, operations management, marketing and sales management, and strategic planning for Life Plan Communities, also referred to as Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC), and rental independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide. The company also provides a full-service real estate private equity enterprise, insurance, national purchasing consulting services and in-home care. The companies of LCS serve thousands of seniors across the nation. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

About Ocean Land Investments, Inc.

Ocean Land Investments, Inc., founded by Jean Francois Roy, acquires and thoughtfully develops prime waterfront property, providing luxury residences and improving the overall aesthetic of previously underutilized sites. With more than 40 years of development experience, Roy developed one of Canada's largest portfolios of adult communities before relocating from Canada to South Florida. While based in Montreal, he was the founder and operator behind the rise of Carex, a luxury adult-care developer and operator. The company owned and developed more than 2,000 luxury units, affording residents the option of independent living, assisted living or skilled nursing. Since relocating to South Florida, Ocean Land has established itself as a prolific South Florida developer, with completed projects including Aquazul, Trump Hollywood, a 200-unit luxury condominium tower, and the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Singer Island. In the 28 years of Ocean Land's operations, the company has developed 23 properties in the South Florida area. For more information, visit oceanland.com.

Jeri Uhlmansiek LCS 515.875.4500 uhlmansiekjeri@lcsnet.com