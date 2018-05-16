Equinor ASA: Statoil ASA changes name to Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA ((OSE: EQNR, NYSE:STO), the new name of Statoil ASA, was approved by the annual general meeting yesterday, 15 May 2018, and the new name has now been registered in the Norwegian register of business enterprises (Foretaksregisteret). The company's shares will from 16 May 2018 (inclusive) be quoted on Oslo Børs with the new name and the new ticker EQNR.

Implementation date for the new ticker EQNR for the company's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on New York Stock Exchange is expected to be 17 May 2018 at the earliest.

ISIN number is unchanged. See also stock market announcement dated 15 May 2018 regarding the protocol from the company's annual general meeting on 15 May 2018.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.