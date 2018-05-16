Orgenesis and Atvio Biotechnology to Present at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), a manufacturer, service provider and developer of advanced cell therapies, announced today that the Company, along with its CDMO partner, Atvio Biotechnology (Atvio) based in Israel, will be featured on two panels at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress being held May 16 - 18 in London. The World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress includes both a world-class conference where business leaders from around the world meet and a unique exhibition for pharmaceutical, biotech and research experts.



Dr. Ohad Karnieli, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Atvio will speak on the panel, "Regulation, Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access of Advanced Therapies Around the Globe" as part of the conference's C-Level Forum. He will also speak on the "Assessment of Health Technology and Market Access Globally, Challenges and Pricing" panel that will explore logistical challenges for cell and gene therapies in the future and will discuss how innovation plays a large role in market access.

Dr. Karnieli plans to discuss how Orgenesis's subsidiary, MaSTherCell, and Atvio have evolved their business model well beyond a traditional contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) by focusing on improving their clients' therapeutic development processes, providing low-cost and decentralized manufacturing, logistical services and complete life-cycle management.

Dr. Efrat Assa Kunik, General Manager of Orgenesis Ltd, the company's Israeli subsidiary developing its diabetic therapy, commented, "We look forward to participating in this distinguished conference and having our technologies featured alongside Atvio on two panels at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress. Importantly, we plan to discuss how innovation is at the core of our diabetic development program with our use of Insulin Producing Cells (IPCs). We are jointly creating unique development processes and automation tools designed to accelerate cell therapy development, reduce costs, and streamline the delivery of therapeutics to patients through a decentralized manufacturing and services model."

Dr. Karnieli also presented Orgenesis's and Atvio's new model in a keynote panel presentation at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2018 Annual Meeting held May 2 - 5, 2018 in Montreal, Canada.

About Atvio Biotechnology

Atvio's Innovation & cGMP Center is a leading global cell therapy process innovation center with a focus on cGMP cell & gene manufacturing, viruses manufacturing, process development, custom automation and translation of cell therapies from lab to market. The center provides process development capabilities and expertise, custom engineering, a unique platform design and the optimization of cells and viruses cGMP manufacturing. The center is part of the Orgenesis Inc. global CDMO network which includes MaSTherCell (Belgium), CureCell (Korea) and Atvio (Israel).

About MaSTherCell

MaSTherCell S.A. is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with the mission to deliver an optimized industrialization process and capacity to cell therapy organizations, and to speed up the arrival of their therapies onto the market. The company is the subsidiary of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company that is committed, through its subsidiary, Orgenesis Ltd., to developing a cure for Type 1 diabetes. The heart of MaSTherCell is a team of highly dedicated experts combining strong experience in cGMP cell therapy manufacturing with a technology-focused approach and a substantial knowledge of the industry. From technology selection to business modeling, GMP manufacturing, process development, quality management and assay development, MaSTherCell's teams are fully committed to helping their clients fulfill their objective of providing sustainable and affordable therapies to their patients. The company operates in a validated and flexible facility located in the strategic center of Europe within the Walloon healthcare cluster, Biowin. For more information, please visit www.masthercell.com.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical company with expertise and unique experience in cell therapy development and manufacturing. Through its Israeli subsidiary, Orgenesis Ltd., Orgenesis is developing technology designed to successfully reprogram human liver cells into glucose-responsive, fully functional, IPCs. Orgenesis believes that converting the diabetic patient's own tissue into insulin-producing cells has the potential to overcome the significant issues of donor shortage, cost and exposure to chronic immunosuppressive therapy associated with islet cell transplantation. Through its Belgian subsidiary, MaSTherCell S.A., a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Orgenesis is able to deliver optimized process industrialization capacities to cell therapy organizations, and speed up the arrival of their therapies onto the market. From technology selection to business modeling, GMP manufacturing, process development, quality management and assay development, MaSTherCell's teams are fully committed to helping their clients fulfill their objective of providing sustainable and affordable therapies to their patients. MaSTherCell operates in a validated and flexible facility located in the strategic center of Europe within the Walloon healthcare cluster, Biowin. This integrated approach supports the Company's business philosophy of bringing to market significant life-improving medical treatments. For more information, visit www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the development of our regeneration technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes which could, if successful, be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, our ability to successfully develop processes and tools designed to accelerate cell therapy development, reduce costs and streamline delivery of therapeutics, the market acceptance of such processes and tools, even if successfully developed, the success of our business model, our technology not functioning as expected, our ability to retain key employees, our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new procedures, our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products, our ability to achieve profitability, the sufficiency of working capital and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

