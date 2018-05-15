Comstock Announces Interim CEO, And Director Resignations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CSL) ("Comstock" or the "Company") announces Steven H. Goldman as Interim President and CEO; the Company has accepted the resignation of each of Dr. David Terry Ph.D. as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director and Mr. Ken Kuchling and Mr. Douglas Turnbull as Directors. Dr. Terry, Mr. Kuchling and Mr. Turnbull are leaving to pursue other interests. Steven H. Goldman, a member of the board of directors, will assume the role of President and CEO of the Company on an interim basis, and the Company will immediately commence the search for a new President and CEO and directors to replace Dr. Terry, Mr. Kuchling and Mr. Turnbull. The Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on May 16, 2018.



The Company wishes to thank Dr. Terry, Mr. Kuchling and Mr. Turnbull for their valuable and dedicated service to Comstock.

About Comstock Metals Ltd.

Comstock Metals Ltd. is a Canadian-focussed mineral exploration company with various resources projects located in Canada.

For more information about Comstock Metals Ltd., please visit www.comstock-metals.com or contact:

Steven H. Goldman

Interim President, CEO and Director

COMSTOCK METALS LTD.

Phone: (416) 867-9100

Email: s.goldman@goldmanhine.com

