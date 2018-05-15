SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLIC) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Dead

STEVENSON, Md., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa" or the "Company") securities during the period between November 16, 2017 and May 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until July 10, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Kulicke & Soffa securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose during the Class Period that Kulicke & Soffa's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals.

According to the complaint, following a May 10, 2018 press release which disclosed that the Company would not be filing its Quarterly Report in a timely manner due to an investigation into certain unauthorized transactions and the discovery that "certain warranty accruals in prior periods had been accounted for incorrectly, the value of Kulicke & Soffa shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Kulicke & Soffa securities purchased on or after and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

