iLOOKABOUT Announces Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSX-V:ILA) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") today confirmed that the Company has filed the Amended Management Information Circular with respect to iLOOKABOUT's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on June 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Record Date for this meeting is May 18, 2018. Management notes that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed June 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) or, in the event that the Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in Ontario) preceding the time of commencement of the adjourned Meeting, as the time before which proxies that are to be used at the Meeting are to be deposited with iLOOKABOUT's Transfer Agent, TSX Trust at 200 University Avenue, Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1.



About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics, data aggregation and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company's proprietary StreetScape imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort, unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

