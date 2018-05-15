Chinook Energy Inc. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2018 Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Energy Inc. (TSX:CKE) ("Chinook") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2018. A total of 115,914,626 common shares, representing approximately 52% of Chinook's issued and outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.



The following nominees were elected as directors of Chinook for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jill T. Angevine 109,953,744 94.86 5,960,882 5.14 Robert J. Herdman 109,917,123 94.83 5,997,503 5.17 Robert J. Iverach 109,964,744 94.87 5,949,882 5.13 Walter J. Vrataric 109,962,744 94.87 5,951,882 5.13 P. Grant Wierzba 109,765,855 94.70 6,148,771 5.30

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by Chinook's shareholders, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Chinook's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Chinook Energy Inc.

Chinook is a Calgary-based public oil and natural gas exploration and development company which is focussed on realizing per share growth from its large contiguous Montney liquids-rich natural gas position at Birley/Umbach, British Columbia.

