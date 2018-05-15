Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, a 9 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share. The dividend is payable June 20, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 4, 2018.



"Our balanced capital deployment strategy continues to call for returning cash to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Today's dividend increase, in addition to January's off-cycle increase, demonstrates our commitment to that strategy," said Wes Bush, chairman and chief executive officer.

