Husky Energy to Hold Investor Day on May 29, 2018

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will hold its Investor Day on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Members of Husky's senior management team will update the Company's five-year plan and outline how Husky has been delivering against its strategy.

Presentations will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and accompanying investor presentation will be available on Husky's website at www.huskyenergy.com

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations

587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602