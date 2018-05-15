Market Overview

Husky Energy to Hold Investor Day on May 29, 2018

Globe Newswire  
May 15, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will hold its Investor Day on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Members of Husky's senior management team will update the Company's five-year plan and outline how Husky has been delivering against its strategy.

Presentations will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and accompanying investor presentation will be available on Husky's website at www.huskyenergy.com

Investor and Media Inquiries:         
                                                                                                 
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116                                                                                     

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

