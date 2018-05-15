Brookfield Business Partners Completes Acquisition of Controlling Interest in Schoeller Allibert in Partnership With Schoeller Group

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU) ("Brookfield Business Partners"), together with institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield"), announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in the Schoeller Allibert Group B.V., one of Europe's largest manufacturers of returnable plastic packaging systems.



Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM) (EURONEXT:BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

