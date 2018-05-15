AeroCentury Corp. Buys Two Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Aircraft on Lease to Croatia Airlines from GOAL

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY), an independent aircraft leasing company, today announced the purchase of two Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 aircraft on lease to Croatia Airlines from two special purpose companies managed by GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing GmbH & Co. KG (GOAL).



Croatia Airlines is the government-owned flag carrier of the Republic of Croatia. It is headquartered and has its main hub in Zagreb, the Croatian capital, and operates domestic and international European routes from its Zagreb hub and also serves the key Croatian destinations of Dubrovnik, Split, and Zadar. Croatia Airlines was founded in 1989 and has been a member of Star Alliance since 2004. It currently operates a fleet of 12 aircraft, consisting of narrow body single aisle Airbus aircraft for mid-range routes and Bombardier large turboprops for the shorter routes.

"Croatia is a strong emerging central European nation, which joined the European Union in 2013 and Zagreb is a regional hub for the Star Alliance," said Michael G. Magnusson, Chief Executive Officer. "Croatia Airline has a seasoned leadership team with deep experience in the airline industry. We are delighted to add this airline to our customer base."

GOAL, a German-based joint venture of KGAL GmbH & Co. KG and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, currently owns and manages 67 aircraft and has a 20-year history in operating leasing, technical asset management and aircraft remarketing. (Website: www.goal-leasing.de)

AeroCentury is a global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines. The Company's aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

Michael G. Magnusson

Chief Executive Officer

(650) 340-1888