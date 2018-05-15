SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference

TULSA, Okla., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) President and Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner is scheduled to present at the Master Limited Partnership Association's MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference in Orlando on Thursday, May 24. In addition, Conner will conduct one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community throughout the conference on May 23 and May 24.



Presentation materials will be accessible the day of the event in the investor relations section of the SemGroup website at www.semgroupcorp.com.

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Platteville, Colo.; and Channelview, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroupcorp.com, our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

