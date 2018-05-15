Carbon Black to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), a leader in next-generation endpoint security, today announced that its President and CEO, Patrick Morley; Co-founder and CTO, Mike Viscuso; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Sullivan, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Boston.



The Carbon Black presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via live webcast and available on the "Events" page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security. Carbon Black serves more than 3,700 customers globally, including 33 of the Fortune 100. As a cybersecurity innovator, Carbon Black has pioneered multiple endpoint security categories, including application control, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and next-generation antivirus (NGAV). Leveraging its big data and analytics cloud platform – the Cb Predictive Security Cloud – Carbon Black solutions enable customers to defend against the most advanced cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and non-malware attacks. Deployed via the cloud, on premise, or as a managed service, customers use Carbon Black solutions to lock down critical systems, hunt threats, and replace legacy antivirus.

