Dopamine Appoints Miguel Ángel Oliva as Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI and MEXICO CITY and MADRID, Spain, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dopamine, the new audiovisual content company focused on story development and production for global platforms, announced today the appointment of Miguel Ángel Oliva as Chief Marketing Officer.



Miguel Ángel Oliva will be responsible for global positioning of the company and its premium contents in markets including the US, Europe, and Latin America. "Multi-platforms, original series and new audiences are calling for unique promotional strategies, along with a very particular type of storytelling that is both creative and enticing. Miguel Angel brings that experience and the necessary dopamine to provide our partners and clients services and solutions that are optimal to face those challenges," said Dopamine CEO Fidela Navarro. "He is an entrepreneurial professional, modern and passionate."

The new Dopamine team member has worked in leading global companies including Pfizer, American Express, and Eli Lilly & Co. He spent the greater part of his professional career in the audiovisual industry, as Public Relations and Corporate Communications Vice President at HBO LATAM, where he oversaw all internal and external communications, in addition to promoting original series including Game of Thrones, Trueblood, and Girls, to list a few. In 2014 he founded his own marketing and public relations firm, The Olive Tree PR, where he currently serves as a board member.

About Dopamine

Dopamine is an audiovisual company property of Grupo Salinas focused on creation, development, and production of original content for global platforms, under a diversity of management, business, and third-party agreement models.

Dopamine is a one-stop-shop curating the best stories, working with leading producers, and providing the financial capabilities required to position it as a unique offering in the Americas.