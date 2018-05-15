Ecology and Environment, Inc. Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

LANCASTER, N.Y., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E & E) (NASDAQ:EEI) announced today planned dates to release the Company's third quarter 2018 (quarter ended April 30, 2018) results and quarterly investor conference call. After market close on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, E & E intends to announce its third quarter results. E & E plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results and to provide a business update.



Interested parties can participate in the conference call by dialing 833-715-4322 and entering code 9996744. A webcast link is available on the E & E Investor page at www.ene.com and an on-demand version of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.

E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.

Contact:

Sara Herrmann

Corporate Communications Manager

(716) 684-8060

sherrmann@ene.com