RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 17th, 2018

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 09:20 a.m. Pacific Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2018/id38305415804.cfm.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date:

Time: Location: Thursday, May 17, 2018

09:20 a.m. Pacific Time Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of 300 fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 7,400 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

